Bharatmala project: BKU blames new highways for devastating floods in state

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 14

In a rather unusual development, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) has blamed the network of new ‘Bharatmala’ National Highways being constructed across the country, including Punjab, for the devastating floods that ravaged the entire northern region.

The highways are being constructed under a project of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. In a statement here, BKU district secretary Sudagar Singh Gudani and senior vice-president Kuldeep Singh Grewal said the highways constructed by different agencies for the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) were designed in such a manner that the level of the roads was raised much higher than the lands and agricultural fields on both sides. To make the matter worse, the construction agencies failed to make proper arrangements for drainage of water accumulated on roads, they alleged.

“Rainwater that had accumulated on the roads due to the lack of drainage entered the fields, villages and even bigger cities, causing huge loss of lives, property and cattle heads all over the state. Even now when the water has started receding, a majority of fields still lie submerged, thereby creating massive damage to the newly sown or the under sown paddy crop as well as the other crops,” a BKU leader said.

The leaders further said on the basis of the new rules framed by several state governments that whoever causes damage to the crop will bear the cost, the entire loss caused in the state should be compensated by the NHAI or the construction agencies for raising the level of highways, flooding the fields and localities on both sides of the new roads.

