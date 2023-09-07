Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugraahan) holds protest against drug menace

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, September 6

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugraahan) today led a protest march of farmers and other residents to the Mini Secretariat.

The protesters alleged that the AAP government and nexus of police, bureaucrats and political leaders were also responsible for the drug trafficking in the state.

They later submitted a memorandum demanding strong and effective steps to rid the state of drugs and channelise the youth towards creative activities.

BKU general secretary Sudagar Sinh Ghudani, who led the protest, said that half-hearted action by the government and connivance of the police force with drug peddlers had led to a situation in Punjab where drugs like ‘chitta’ were being sold with impunity in each and every corner of the state. He rued that as a result the idle and unemployed youth were falling prey to drug addiction.

Ghudani said that the government was not tackling the drug menace effectively. He alleged that senior police officials, political leaders and even their supporters had joined hands to run drug cartels in each and every corner of the state, especially the rural belt where youth were neither well-educated nor had any good job opportunities.

He called for a mass movement to create awareness against drug-addiction and a comprehensive scheme to provide employment to rural youth.

#drug menace