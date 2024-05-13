Bhawanigarh, Jarkhar academy record hockey wins

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 12

In the ongoing 14th Weekend Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village near here, in the junior section, ABC Hockey Academy of Bhawanigarh and Jarkhar Academy recorded contrasting victories.

Bhawanigarh boys survived a scare against Ek Noor Academy of Tehang before wrapping up the issue 3-2 while Jarkhar Academy scored an easy 7-1 win over HTC, Rampur. Sukhman and Simran were declared ‘Heroes of the Match’.

In the senior section, HTC, Rampur, scripted victory over Stick Star Bakersfield, California, 8-3 in which Kamaljeet Singh was adjudged the ‘Hero of the Match’ while Young Club of Utala prevailed over Ek Noor Academy, Tehang, 3-2.

Rajinder Singh and prominent sports promoter Harnek Singh Buthari were guests of honour of the day. Chief organiser Jagroop Singh Jarkhar welcomed the guests. He said the 41st death anniversary of hockey legend Olympian Prithipal Singh will be observed on May 19.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hockey