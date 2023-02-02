Bhutia's football academy to hold trials at Ludhiana stadium on Feb 5

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 1

With an aim to reach out to football aspirants across the country and in an initiative for the development of an interest for the game among the youth, former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia’s academy, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), will conduct selection trials for its residential academies (boarding schools with football training) here at Guru Nanak Stadium on February 5.

A press release issued by Kishore Taid, co-founder and CEO of Enjogo and BBFS, said the technical team has shortlisted more than 100 Indian cities to organise trials based on football popularity and select the best young players for its residential academies. The trials will be held in two phases, regional and national. After being selected in the first phase, the players will travel to one of the BBFS residential academies for the final round.

The BBFS is India’s largest football academy and provides over Rs 2 crore worth of scholarships to talented footballers under its residential programme. There are opportunities to gain up to 100 per cent scholarships covering academics, training, food, lodging and competitive exposure, the release said.

“BBFS residential academies are operational across five venues: Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Hosur and Meghalaya. As our operations grow, we will keep on adding more venues to the list and eventually, the plan is to cover every district in India,” Kishore said.

Bhaichung Bhutia said they want to provide talented footballers an ideal pathway to reach the top spot in the game. The BBFS has developed a robust scouting network where many academy players have played for the India age-group teams, Indian Super League and Santosh Trophy wherein many international stars started at the BBFS and rose through the ranks, he added.

Eligibility criteria for aspirants

Players born between January 1, 2006, and December 31, 2013, are eligible to participate in the trials. The aspirants have to report at the venue at 8.30 am on February 5 with their kits and a valid government ID. A registration fee of Rs 50 will be charged from attendees. Interested players can download the Enjogo app and register online or contact Siddharth Rawat for any queries on +91 7574980867.