Bicycle worth Rs 27K stolen

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana:

A bicycle worth Rs 27,000 was stolen from a house in Joshi Nagar, Haibowal. According to a complaint filed by Anupam Verma, an unidentified person barged into his house on Monday afternoon and stole his bicycle. Verma came to know about the theft when he heard some noise. When he went outside to check, he found the bicycle missing. After searching the nearby street for the thief, Verma scrutinised the CCTV footage where he saw a man riding away with the cycle. Verma has filed a complaint in this regard at the Haibowal police station. However, no FIR has been registered in this regard yet.