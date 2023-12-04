Big fat weddings belie 'recession' claims

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, December 3

Big fat weddings continue to take place in the industrial city despite the ‘recessionary’ phase. Be it any sector — bicycle, hosiery, textile or auto-parts — industrialists maintain that slump continues in the market. But when it comes to holding weddings by these businessmen, there is no compromise, whether it is catering, expensive drinks, decorations, inviting live singers etc. At the same time, resort owners regret that due to the trend of destination weddings, their business had come down by up to 25 per cent.

Talking to The Tribune, a leading resort owner said that after Covid, the mindset of people has changed. “They believe in living in present,” he said, with family and close ties gaining precedence. He added that there are no free dates available with leading resorts booked till December 9 because of the wedding season. “On December 6, 7 and 8, there are no resorts available. Residents are ready to pay anything to get the resort booked and resort owners demand anything for vegetarian and non-vegetarian plates, starting from Rs 2,500-Rs 5,000. Residents do not mind spending anything on weddings of their wards,” said the resort owner wishing not to be quoted. He said that a huge amount is spent on arranging the best brands of liquor to be served at weddings.

At the same time, they regretted that due to the trend of destination weddings near the sea or hills or overseas, the business of local resort owners has come down by almost a quarter.

Expensive decorations

During Covid, it was believed that people had switched over to simplicity. But one of the leading decorators in the city said, ”On an average, in a wedding at a good resort, anything up to Rs 7-Rs 10 lakh is spent on decorations which includes fresh flowers, imported chandeliers, theme-based decorations, royal stage settings etc. The upper limit is in several lakhs depending on the demand of the client.” The trend of inviting live singers/bands adds several lakhs more to the wedding expenditure.

No less spent on jewellery and clothes

The price of gold may have touched the sky, still there is no compromise as heavy jewellery is given away just once at one’s own wedding, maintained a jeweller on College Road here.

A boutique owner at Rajguru Nagar said that for trousseau, residents spend heavily. “Recently, I got an order of a trousseau for Rs 13 lakh and this does not include the wedding dress,” added the resort owner.

Vikas Sharma, a banker, said ‘recession’ is hardly evident at these weddings. A wedding at any reputed resort in the city costs no less than Rs 60-Rs 70 lakh (including catering, liquor, decorations etc) these days.