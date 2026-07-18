Big feat: Ludhiana cyclist Harshveer makes it to Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Ludhiana’s Harshveer Singh Sekhon has scripted one of the most inspiring success stories in Indian cycling, from representing the country in roller skating to becoming nation’s highest-ranked track cyclist and earning selection for the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to the held in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2.

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Currently, Harshveer is sharpening his skills in the United States under the guidance of renowned cycling coach Freddie Rodriguez, where he is undergoing intensive high-performance training and competing in international races to fine-tune his preparations. Once his training programme concludes, he will travel directly to Scotland to join the Indian contingent, where the track cycling events will be held from July 30 to August 2.

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The overseas training stint is expected to provide him with valuable exposure against world-class competition as he aims to deliver his best performance on one of the biggest sporting stages.

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Speaking to The Tribune over phone Harshveer said he first came into the national limelight as a roller skater and represented India at the international level in 2018. However, recognising the immense potential that track cycling offered, he took the bold decision to switch disciplines later that year. The move demanded immense physical and mental adjustment, but it proved to be a turning point in his sporting career, he said.

His introduction to cycling began in late 2017 under the guidance of his first coach, Gurbaz Singh, who played a pivot role during the most challenging phase of his career. With Harshveer unable to afford a racing bicyle, Gurbaz selflessly lent him his own cycle for both training and competitions and the timely support became the cornerstone of his success.

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“Without my coach’s faith in me during those initial years, this journey would have been much more difficult,” Harshveer recalls.

“He gave me the opportunity to compete when I had almost nothing,” he said.

His consistent performances earned Harshveer a place in the Indian Track Cycling National Team in 2019, and since then there has been no looking back. Over the past several years, he has represented the country in numerous international competitions, steadily climbing global rankings through disciplined preparation and impressive performances against some of the world’s best cyclists.

The defining moment of his career came in 2024, when Harshveer achieved a world ranking of No 13, becoming the highest-ranked Indian track cyclist in history. The achievement marked a significant milestone not only for the cyclist but also for Indian track cycling, a discipline that has long struggled for international recognition.

Harshveer’s regular performances in both National Track Cycling Championships and National Road Cycling Champions also earned him a place in the 2023 Asian Games, where he competed against Asia’s finest cyclists.

Continuing his remarkable upward trajectory, Harshveer secured selection for both 2026 Asian Cycling Championship, held in Philippines, and now the Commonwealth Games, reaffirming his status as country’s leading track cyclist.

Despite reaching unprecedented heights in Indian cycling, the city cyclist remains focused on an even bigger dream - qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

“I believe Indian cyclists have the potential to compete with the world’s best if provided sustained exposure, scientific training and adequate financial support,’ he said.

Has a strong academic record as well

Besides excelling in sports, Harshveer has also maintained a strong academic record. He completed his schooling from DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, before pursuing BTech (computer science) and MBA from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana. Balancing academics with the demanding schedule of an elite athlete, he successfully combined higher education with international sporting commitments, reflecting his discipline and determination both on and off the track.