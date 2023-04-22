Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 21

In a big infrastructure push, a sum of over Rs 142 crore has been approved and sanctioned by the state and Union governments to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana, the district administration has confirmed.

Following the approval from the competent authorities, the work to strengthen, widen and recarpet almost 78-km busy highways and junctions passing through the industrial hub of the north has begun, officials have revealed.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told The Tribune here on Friday that the work to upgrade and relay Southern Bypass Road along the Sidhwan Canal, Ludhiana-Rahon Road, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg and Khanna-Samrala-Machhiwara Road had been awarded and started on the ground.

Surabhi, who reviewed the progress of the major infrastructure development projects in the district, said the major highways were among the busiest stretches connecting Ludhiana with different parts of the region and were in dire need of upgrading for a long time.

“We took up the matter with the authorities concerned in the state and Union governments and presented the demand to get these highway projects upgraded at the earliest, following which requisite administrative and financial approvals have been accorded for all four highways and junctions,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner said the construction firms, which had been allotted the work, have been directed to complete the work within the stipulated time frame as per laid down specifications and quality control.

Khanna ADC, Amarjit Bains, who was present at the meeting, said the work of special repair of 26.9-km Southern Bypass Road along the Sidhwan Canal had been allotted at the cost of Rs 53.99 crore and would be completed by January 16 next. The scope of work included repair, overlay on bituminous road and maintenance for five years.

He said the upgrade of Ludhiana-Rahon Road had been approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund. This 11.43-km stretch would be upgraded at the cost of Rs 43.45 crore. The upgrade work would include four-laning of 0-3.4-km stretch with 7.25-meter on each side of 1-meter median, 3.4-km-9.28-km road to be made 7-meter-wide and 9.28-km-11.43-km stretch to be made 10-meter wide with four elevated animal underpasses.

“The tendering process has been initiated and the work on the project is expected to be allotted by next month and the construction work would begin in June,” Bains said.

The ADC further shared that the special repair of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Road, which connects Ludhiana with Pakhowal, had been approved under the special assistance to states for capital expenditure scheme at the cost of Rs 19 crore. The work on upgrade of the 22.55-km stretch had begun in January and would be completed by November 24 with five-year maintenance.

He said the upgrade of Khanna-Samrala-Machhiwara Road would be undertaken at the cost of Rs 25.89 crore. Besides strengthening the existing 15.28-km stretch, a portion of the 1.55-km road would also be reconstructed under the scope of work.

Upgrade will ensure smooth traffic flow: DC

“The upgrade of these four major highways and junctions would ensure smooth traffic flow and facilitate commuters,” DC Surabhi Malik said.