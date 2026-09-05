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Home / Ludhiana / Bigger & better: PAU’s Digital Kheti Mela returns on Sept 18

Bigger & better: PAU’s Digital Kheti Mela returns on Sept 18

2-day event with theme ‘Empowering Farming Through Digital Innovation’

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:25 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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An AI-powered auto-steering tractor will be displayed during the Digital Kheti Mela at the PAU in Ludhiana. File
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Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is gearing up to host the Digital Kheti Mela 2026 from September 18 to 19 at Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium in Ludhiana.

It will be the second time that the digital mela will be organised. A few innovations were displayed on the previous occasion. This time, the university has decided to expand its ambit.

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It will be organised by the School of Digital Innovations for Smart Agriculture (S-DISA) under the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology. The event will be held from 8 am to 6 pm alongside the annual Kisan Mela on both days.

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With the theme ‘Empowering Farming Through Digital Innovation’, the mela seeks to bridge the gap between traditional farming practices and cutting-edge digital technologies.

“The two-day event will showcase a wide array of innovations designed to enhance agricultural efficiency and sustainability. Farmers and visitors will witness demonstrations of automated irrigation systems, auto-steering tractors and rice transplanters, weather monitoring devices and advanced imaging technologies, including hyperspectral and multispectral drones for crop monitoring. Other highlights of the event include GIS-enabled crop identification systems and IoT-based soil and fertigation solutions, offering practical insights into how digital tools can transform farm management,” shares Dr MS Sidhu, Scientist of Nanotechnology at the School of Digital Innovations for Smart Agriculture (S-DISA).

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Through its School of Digital Innovations for Smart Agriculture (S-DISA), the university would promote AI-powered solutions, IoT and futuristic tools to improve farming efficiency, reduce input costs and enhance sustainability, he said.

Launched last year, the AI-powered auto-steering tractor was capable of navigating farms, executing field operations and correcting alignment, all without human inputs. It is a satellite-guided and computer-assisted tool designed to automate steering during tractor operations. By combining signals from multiple satellite constellations with sensors and a touchscreen control console, the system guides tractors along accurate and predefined paths.

The remote-controlled two-wheel paddy transplanter is another breakthrough for farmers facing long hours under the sun. The machine can be operated from shaded areas, sparing farmers from direct heat and humidity.

IoT-based soil and fertigation solution is an advanced agricultural automation system that combines irrigation and fertiliser application using IoT technology, automation controllers, sensors and mobile monitoring systems. The system automatically controls water flow, fertiliser dosing, irrigation timing and motor operations. As a result, farmers can save water, reduce fertiliser wastage, improve crop growth, and manage farms remotely using smartphones.

The fair also opens avenues for industry collaboration and partnership opportunities.

“The mela is not merely an exhibition but a platform to explore, connect and innovate. Farmers will be able to interact with experts, gain hands-on exposure to digital tools and understand how these technologies can be integrated into everyday farming,” said Dr TS Riar, Additional Director of Communication, PAU.

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