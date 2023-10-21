Bihar man booked for murdering 22-year-old youth

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

A mysterious death of a 22-year-old youth, Guddu Kumar, reported on July 11 on the Noorwala road has turned out to be a murder. The Jodhewal police yesterday registered a case against the suspect, identified as Rahul, alias Butta, a native of Bihar, at present staying on the Noorwala road.

The complainant, Uma Rai, of Patna, Bihar, told the police that in July she came to know that her son had died under mysterious circumstances on the Noorwala road. Suspecting no foul play in the case, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc in the case.

After cremating the victim in Bihar, she herself started enquiring the cause of his death. Later, she came to know that her son was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon by Rahul. The reason behind the attack was old enmity between them.

Jodhewal SHO Inspector Gurmukh Singh said initially the family had alleged that Guddu had suffered injury after falling down due to which he died. They took his body to Bihar for cremation. Now, his kin came to know about the attack on him. Even the Civil Hospital’s autopsy report mentioned that some injury marks were found on the body.

“We are conducting raids to nab the suspects, after their arrest, the exact reason behind the murder would come to light,” he said.

