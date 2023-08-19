Bihar man booked for raping his daughter multiple times

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 18

A shocking incident has come to light in the city where a man has sexually abused his daughter for 10 times. The suspect has been identified as Prem Kumar, a resident of Bihar, at present staying in Chandar Nagar, Haibowal.

The Haibowal police after registering a zero FIR sent the case file to the police station concerned in Bihar. The police registered a case against the man on August 17.

The victim, who recently passed Class X, said her father Prem Kumar sexually abused her. When she resists his move, he used to silence her. To prevent her from turning pregnant, the suspect had been forcing her to consume contraceptive pills.

Since her father had threatened her not to reveal about the crime to anyone, she remained silent for a long time. When her mother got to know about the matter, she urged him to stop the same but her father continued to violate her.

About two months ago, she left the place for her native place in Bihar and on Thursday, she lodged a complaint against him. ASI Gurmel Singh said since the case was transferred to the Bihar police, they had requested them to nab him.

