Bihar man hacks wife to death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

A Bihar-based man today stabbed his wife to death at Janta Nagar. The woman had been staying at her parents’ house after a dispute with her husband.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh. The suspect, identified as Nityayi Kumar, fled the spot after the incident.

The SHO, Shimlapuri police station, inspector Parmod Kumar, reached the spot after getting information and started a probe. The SHO said the police had already launched a search operation to catch the suspect.

The exact cause behind the crime would be known after his arrest.

The police said the deceased, along with her husband, was staying in Bihar but due to some dispute with her husband, she had recently shifted to her parents’ house in Ludhiana. Early this morning, the suspect entered his in-laws’ house on the pretext of meeting his wife. When he saw her, he repeatedly stabbed her to death.

The police suspect that after the incident, the suspect might have boarded a train to Bihar. The city police had alerted the GRP to catch the suspect.