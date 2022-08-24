Bihar man posing as kin dupes Ludhiana woman of Rs 2.20L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 23

A fraudster posing himself as a relative of a city woman duped the latter of Rs 2.20 lakh. The city police yesterday registered a case against Shukar Alam, a resident of Bihar.

Complainant Surjit Kaur, a resident of the Ferozepur road, told the police that her nephew Shan, a native of Jalandhar, had been living in Canada for the past few months. On May 24, 2022, she got a call from an unknown number and the caller introduced himself as her nephew from Canada.

He asked for Rs 2.20 lakh due to some emergency situation in Canada. The money was sent to the bank account details of which were provided by the suspect, she said.

The complainant said later when she enquired from Shan’s family, they said there was no emergency-like situation in Canada, following which she filed a complaint.

Investigating officer ASI Bhupinder Singh said after the woman submitted a complaint, a probe was conducted and the caller was identified as a man from Bihar. He seemed to have used a mobile app for calling.

