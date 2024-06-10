Bihar man’s murder case cracked with arrest of two

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 9

The Sarabha Nagar police have solved the murder case of Vikas Kumar, a native of Raopur village in Samastipur, Bihar, with the arrest of two of his friends Suraj, alias Gullu, and Manoj Sahni, both residents of Barewal.

Sarabha Nagar SHO Paramvir Singh, said the case was resolved in 48 hours. The suspects were arrested from another state with the help of the local police. Vikas and three other friends, who were working as painters, were staying in Ludhiana.

Vikas fell in love with a minor girl. The latter was liked by his friends too. Vikas and the girl became friends. His friends did not like their relationship. In a fit of rage, they murdered Vikas. Two of the suspects were held while the third one, a minor, was absconding. The bike, which was used in the crime, and clothes of the deceased were seized.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar