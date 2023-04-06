Bihar native arrested with 3 kg of opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

The Khanna police today claimed to have nabbed a man and seized 3 kg of opium from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Satinder Kumar, a resident of Latvila village in Bihar. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered against him.

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal while addressing a press conference said Inspector Nachatar Singh, SHO, City-2, Khanna, along with his team, was patrolling to check suspicious persons at Amloh Chowk in Khanna in his official vehicle where on suspicion, a

man was asked to stop. Instead of paying heed to the police, the suspect tried to flee the place but was chased down by the police personnel.

“When the police asked the man to open his bag for checking, he said he will get his bag checked in the presence of a gazetted officer. Later, DSP Karnail Singh, Khanna Sub-Division, reached the spot and during the checking of his belongings, 3 kg of opium was seized from his possession, “the SSP said.

The suspect was produced before the court and a one-day remand was obtained for him. Further investigation of the case is going on to check his linkages with big drug dealers.