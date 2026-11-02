Bihar woman dies in mishap at Ludhiana factory, kin allege negligence

A 40-year-old factory worker died in a tragic accident at a factory in Focal Point, Phase 5, Ludhiana, on Sunday evening after her dupatta got entangled in a machine.

The deceased has been identified as Geeta Devi, who had been working

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as a machine operator at the factory for the past five years.

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According to information, the woman, a native of Gaya district in Bihar, was staying with her family in Dashmesh Market, Dhandari Khurd. Her husband was also working at the factory. Geeta Devi used to operate a machine on the third floor while her husband worked on the second floor.

The accident occurred around 7 pm. Her husband Saros alleged that a lot of dust was generated due to the running of machines in the factory but the management did not provide masks to workers for protection. As a result, Geeta Devi had tied a stole around her face. During work, the dupatta got entangled in the machine, pulling her into it. She died on the spot.

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He alleged that after the accident, factory staff took his wife to a hospital without informing him. He claimed that she had already died at the spot.

Members of the victim’s family staged a protest outside the factory, demanding action against the management and adequate compensation.

Labour activist Chitranjan Kumar also raised questions over the factory’s functioning. They alleged that despite working for five years, Geeta Devi was not provided with PF and ESI benefits. They said it was the responsibility of the factory management to ensure necessary safety arrangements and provide due facilities to workers. They demanded a probe and action against those responsible.

On receiving information, Jiwan Nagar police post in-charge ASI Ranjit Singh reached the spot along with a police team and assured to investigate the matter.