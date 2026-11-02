DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Bihar woman dies in mishap at Ludhiana factory, kin allege negligence

Bihar woman dies in mishap at Ludhiana factory, kin allege negligence

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:37 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of the victim’s family staged a protest outside the factory, demanding action against the management and adequate compensation. File
Advertisement

A 40-year-old factory worker died in a tragic accident at a factory in Focal Point, Phase 5, Ludhiana, on Sunday evening after her dupatta got entangled in a machine.

The deceased has been identified as Geeta Devi, who had been working

Advertisement

as a machine operator at the factory for the past five years.

Advertisement

According to information, the woman, a native of Gaya district in Bihar, was staying with her family in Dashmesh Market, Dhandari Khurd. Her husband was also working at the factory. Geeta Devi used to operate a machine on the third floor while her husband worked on the second floor.

The accident occurred around 7 pm. Her husband Saros alleged that a lot of dust was generated due to the running of machines in the factory but the management did not provide masks to workers for protection. As a result, Geeta Devi had tied a stole around her face. During work, the dupatta got entangled in the machine, pulling her into it. She died on the spot.

Advertisement

He alleged that after the accident, factory staff took his wife to a hospital without informing him. He claimed that she had already died at the spot.

Members of the victim’s family staged a protest outside the factory, demanding action against the management and adequate compensation.

Labour activist Chitranjan Kumar also raised questions over the factory’s functioning. They alleged that despite working for five years, Geeta Devi was not provided with PF and ESI benefits. They said it was the responsibility of the factory management to ensure necessary safety arrangements and provide due facilities to workers. They demanded a probe and action against those responsible.

On receiving information, Jiwan Nagar police post in-charge ASI Ranjit Singh reached the spot along with a police team and assured to investigate the matter.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts