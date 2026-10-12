Two bike-borne unidentified men opened fire at the office of Rightway Visa Consultants in Model Town Extension, Ludhiana, official said on Monday.

The pillion rider fired two to three rounds at the office before the assailants fled late on Sunday night.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had earlier received threats and demands for money. However, the police said it was not yet clear who made the demands or the amount involved.

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Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area and have recorded the victim’s statement. Further investigation is under way.

Model Town SHO Sub-Inspector Gurshinder Kaur said the victim’s official statement would help establish the motive behind the firing. The police are scanning CCTV footage for clues about the suspects.