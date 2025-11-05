DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Bike-borne suspect snatches chain from woman

Bike-borne suspect snatches chain from woman

Incident captured on CCTV, probe on

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Nov 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A bike-borne miscreant snatched a gold mangalsutra from a woman in broad daylight at Makkar Colony, Giaspura, and fled the scene. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera and after procuring the footage, the police launched a probe.

Advertisement

The victim, Priyanka, said she was returning home from a hospital after taking her son’s medicine around noon on Monday. The incident occurred when she reached the street near her house.

Advertisement

She said a couple, who appeared to be husband and wife, was walking behind her. A speeding biker came from the rear and pounced on her. Before she could react, the man snatched her mangalsutra and sped away. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. It showed the woman was seen walking in the street when the biker approached her from the rear, snatches her chain and flees in the blink of an eye. She even ran a short distance to catch the man but he managed to escape.

Advertisement

Police officials said they received a complaint from the woman and were investigating the matter. Investigation was being conducted based on CCTV footage and efforts were underway to identify the suspect. Such miscreants would not be spared. The man would be apprehended soon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts