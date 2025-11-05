A bike-borne miscreant snatched a gold mangalsutra from a woman in broad daylight at Makkar Colony, Giaspura, and fled the scene. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera and after procuring the footage, the police launched a probe.

The victim, Priyanka, said she was returning home from a hospital after taking her son’s medicine around noon on Monday. The incident occurred when she reached the street near her house.

She said a couple, who appeared to be husband and wife, was walking behind her. A speeding biker came from the rear and pounced on her. Before she could react, the man snatched her mangalsutra and sped away. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. It showed the woman was seen walking in the street when the biker approached her from the rear, snatches her chain and flees in the blink of an eye. She even ran a short distance to catch the man but he managed to escape.

Police officials said they received a complaint from the woman and were investigating the matter. Investigation was being conducted based on CCTV footage and efforts were underway to identify the suspect. Such miscreants would not be spared. The man would be apprehended soon.