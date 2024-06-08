Bike, car catch fire after collision, father-son duo seriously hurt

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 7

A father-son duo of Dulley village in Ludhiana district were injured seriously when the motorcycle they were riding caught fire after being hit by a speeding car coming from the rear at Kaind village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla highway near here late on Thursday night. The car too had caught fire in the mishap.

The injured, identified as Darshan Singh and his son Harjinder Singh, were returning home after work when the mishap occurred.

A group of youths doused the fire by putting water after bringing the same in buckets from a nearby gurdwara and shifted the injured to a hospital with the help of a Dehlon police team, led by ASI Subhash Kataria.

However, the youngsters got annoyed as most of the passers-by started making videos, instead of extending a helping hand to the victims.

As the injured were not fit for giving statements, no FIR was yet registered by the Dehlon police.

ASI Subhash Kataria said the injured had been shifted to a private hospital after the accident.

“As we were more concerned about saving lives of the injured, we got them shifted to a nearby healthcare centre where doctors are treating their multiple burn injuries and fractures,” said Kataria, adding that both vehicles had been taken in custody.

Rajat Sharma of local Green Avenue said most of the passers-by, who gathered at the accident scene, exhibited irresponsible behaviour. “Instead of helping us to rescue the injured duo, some of the commuters preferred to make videos of the accident,” he said, adding that a hose pipe being used to douse the blaze was broken by another speeding car.

Avtar Singh of Dulley village appreciated the group of youths who played a vital role by dousing the fire after the accident.

