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Home / Ludhiana / Biker crushed to death, 1 held

Biker crushed to death, 1 held

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Lovleen Bains
Sahnewal, Updated At : 03:49 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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The body of the victim has been kept in a mortuary for identification. File
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A biker was crushed by a heavy vehicle when he was coming from the Dehlon side towards Sahnewal on Monday evening. The driver of the heavy vehicle was arrested from the scene. The body has been kept in a mortuary for identification.

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According to onlookers, the biker was crushed under the tyres of the heavy vehicle, which was going on a high speed. Police officials said that both vehicle and the driver had been taken into custody.

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“We are waiting for the victim’s kin to claim the body. On their statement, a case will be registered. The body of the man has been kept in a mortuary for identification,” the investigating officer said.

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