Biker killed, friend injured in road accident

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 20

A man was killed while his friend, who was riding pillion, suffered injuries after a speeding tractor-trailer hit their motorcycle on the Sherpur Kalan-Amargarh Kaler road in Jagraon.

The deceased has been identified as Bhawandeep Singh, a resident of Malsihan Bhaike, Jagraon, while the injured person has been identified as Avraj Singh.

Bhawandeep’s uncle Shingara Singh said he along with his nephew was going to Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib on separate motorcycles yesterday morning. Bhawandeep was riding his motorcycle, while his friend Avraj Singh was riding pillion.

Shingara Singh alleged that a speeding tractor-trailer hit his nephew’s motorcycle. Bhawandeep and Avraj suffered injuries. They were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Jagraon. Owing to his serious condition, Bhawandeep was referred to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. He, however, succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer fled the spot with the vehicle.

A case under Sections 304-A, 279, 338 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unidentified tractor-trailer driver at the Sadar police station, Jagraon.