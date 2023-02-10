Biker killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 9

A motorcyclist, identified as Rachpal Singh (47) of Shimlapuri, was crushed by a truck near Dholewal Chowk on Thursday.

Rachpal’s brother, who was also following him on another motorcycle, rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

After the incident, the truck driver fled the spot. Police Station Division No. 6 registered a case under various sections of the IPC against an unidentified truck driver. On the basis of the CCTV footage, the truck driver was being identified, the police said.

Investigating officer ASI Dilbagh Rai said the truck driver would be arrested soon by the police.