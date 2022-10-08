Biker killed in road mishap

Ludhiana: A motorcyclist died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding Bolero pick-up van near the Kadian bus stop on the GT Road here on Wednesday. The mishap took place when the deceased, identified as Manjinder Singh (42), a resident of Basti Jodhewal here, was returning home on his motorcycle after paying obeisance at a ‘mata darbar’ in Phillaur. According to a report lodged with the police by Amarjit Singh, who was accompanying his nephew on another motorcycle, Manjinder suffered serious injuries in the mishap. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020
306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh
Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list