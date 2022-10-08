Biker killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A motorcyclist died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding Bolero pick-up van near the Kadian bus stop on the GT Road here on Wednesday. The mishap took place when the deceased, identified as Manjinder Singh (42), a resident of Basti Jodhewal here, was returning home on his motorcycle after paying obeisance at a ‘mata darbar’ in Phillaur. According to a report lodged with the police by Amarjit Singh, who was accompanying his nephew on another motorcycle, Manjinder suffered serious injuries in the mishap. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.