'Billboard that breathes' comes up in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

In a unique initiative aimed at creating awareness about environmental protection, an interactive art installation consisting of giant faux lungs will create public awareness on the health impacts of breathing polluted air in city.

Titled, ‘The billboard that breathes’, the billboard was installed in the presence of local citizens on the footpath outside BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School here on Wednesday.

The awareness drive has been organised by EcoSikh in collaboration with Clean Air Punjab, a citizen’s collective working on the issue of air pollution, supported by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) as knowledge partner.

The chalk-white lungs have been created using HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters. The same filters are used inside operation theatres and in anti-pollution masks to trap dust. The lungs have also been fitted with fans to suck in air to mimic the functioning of lungs while breathing. Over the next few days, the particulate matter and vehicular emissions will begin getting trapped in the HEPA filters. This will lead to the lungs changing colour, from chalk-white to brown and eventually to black, according to the air pollution levels.

Environmentalist Gagnish Singh Khurana said the billboard would increase the conscious participation of the citizens, NGOs and the government machinery of the city in matters of environmental protection.

As per the Ludhiana Clean Air Action Plan, four continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) were to be set up in Ludhiana at various locations till March 31, 2020, to measure the average AQI, but these have not been installed so far.

PAU senior scientist, Dr Prabhjyot Kaur, said, “Educating the public about the AQI is the first step to build awareness on air pollution and its health impacts. Together, we must cut emissions and also educate the public about the benefits that reductions in emissions can have on individual level.”

“The billboard will serve as a reminder to reflect upon and modify our lifestyles,” EcoSikh president Supreet Kaur said. According to Kaur, the lungs billboard campaign will help build this awareness amongst people as now people will get a visible understanding of how severe the crisis of air pollution has grown in the city.

Colour of lungs will indicate air pollution level

The lungs have been fitted with fans to suck in air to mimic the functioning of lungs while breathing. Over the next few days, the particulate matter and vehicular emissions will begin getting trapped in the high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, with which the lungs have been made. This will lead to a change in colour in the lungs, from chalk-white to brown and eventually to black, according to the air pollution levels.