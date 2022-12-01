 'Billboard that breathes' comes up in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

'Billboard that breathes' comes up in Ludhiana

Giant faux lungs to create awareness on health impacts of breathing polluted air

'Billboard that breathes' comes up in Ludhiana

The billboard was installed on the footpath outside BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 30

In a unique initiative aimed at creating awareness about environmental protection, an interactive art installation consisting of giant faux lungs will create public awareness on the health impacts of breathing polluted air in city.

Titled, ‘The billboard that breathes’, the billboard was installed in the presence of local citizens on the footpath outside BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School here on Wednesday.

The awareness drive has been organised by EcoSikh in collaboration with Clean Air Punjab, a citizen’s collective working on the issue of air pollution, supported by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) as knowledge partner.

The chalk-white lungs have been created using HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters. The same filters are used inside operation theatres and in anti-pollution masks to trap dust. The lungs have also been fitted with fans to suck in air to mimic the functioning of lungs while breathing. Over the next few days, the particulate matter and vehicular emissions will begin getting trapped in the HEPA filters. This will lead to the lungs changing colour, from chalk-white to brown and eventually to black, according to the air pollution levels.

Environmentalist Gagnish Singh Khurana said the billboard would increase the conscious participation of the citizens, NGOs and the government machinery of the city in matters of environmental protection.

As per the Ludhiana Clean Air Action Plan, four continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) were to be set up in Ludhiana at various locations till March 31, 2020, to measure the average AQI, but these have not been installed so far.

PAU senior scientist, Dr Prabhjyot Kaur, said, “Educating the public about the AQI is the first step to build awareness on air pollution and its health impacts. Together, we must cut emissions and also educate the public about the benefits that reductions in emissions can have on individual level.”

“The billboard will serve as a reminder to reflect upon and modify our lifestyles,” EcoSikh president Supreet Kaur said. According to Kaur, the lungs billboard campaign will help build this awareness amongst people as now people will get a visible understanding of how severe the crisis of air pollution has grown in the city.

Colour of lungs will indicate air pollution level

The lungs have been fitted with fans to suck in air to mimic the functioning of lungs while breathing. Over the next few days, the particulate matter and vehicular emissions will begin getting trapped in the high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, with which the lungs have been made. This will lead to a change in colour in the lungs, from chalk-white to brown and eventually to black, according to the air pollution levels.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

2
Nation

Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV

3
Punjab

Punjab minister Inderbir Nijjar's calls Punjabis 'bewakoof kaum', apologises after comment stirs controversy

4
Trending

25-year-old software engineer breaks all traditions as she rides horse-drawn carriage to groom's house

5
Brand Connect

Australia - Maggie Beer Keto Diet Gummies Gold Coast Keto Gummies SHOCKING Chemist Warehouse?

6
Punjab

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

7
Punjab

Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur

8
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

9
Nation

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

10
Nation

‘Making bad films is not a crime, but…’: Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid stands by his comments on ‘Kashmir Files’

Don't Miss

View All
Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Top News

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 1st phase; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting begins for 1st phase; 89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray

3 of family killed in road accident in J-K’s Kathua

3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua

Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...

Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House

Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House

India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1

Indian markets scale new highs with Sensex touching a high of 63,583.07

Indian markets scale new highs with Sensex touching a high of 63,583.07

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed at 63,099.65 points

UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him

UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him

The 23-year-old woman says the groom kissed her to win a bet...


Cities

View All

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

Drive from Amritsar bus stand to Hussainpura Chowk a test of endurance

President Droupadi Murmu awards MAKA trophy to GNDU VC for promoting sports

Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar apologises for his remark on Punjabis

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Register for OPD, see queue status, pay via PGI app soon

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sector 109 T-point unlit, poses risk

Chopper ride, light show on cards at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to host two key G20 meets in January, March

Land pooling: BJP proposes to amend Delhi Development Act

Land pooling: BJP proposes to amend Delhi Development Act

Congress promises to waive house tax dues

BJP failed to keep city clean, claims Manish Sisodia

Excise scam: Enforcement Directorate gets 7-day custody of bizman

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

Money changer attacked, robbed of ~2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Money changer attacked, robbed of Rs 2 lakh, mobiles in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC, police act against temporary encroachments, wrong parking

Man held with 110-gm heroin

Choked sewers: Troubled shopkeepers demand CM's intervention to fix issue

'Misappropriation' of funds: Cricket assn told to file reply

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC’s radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

‘Vo Afsana’ staged at Punjabi University

Punjab sees 30% dip in farm fires; encouraging trend, says expert