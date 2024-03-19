Biodiversity, natural resource conservation take centre stage at V-Cs’ meet at vet varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 18

The ongoing 47th Vice-Chancellors’ Convention on the theme ‘Food and Nutritional Security and Farmers’ Welfare: Vision India-2047 and Beyond’ under the aegis of Indian Agricultural University Association (IAUA) at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University today discussed on biodiversity and natural resources conservation to face climate change as well as zero waste management.

Dr Baljit Singh, vice president (Research), University of Saskatchewan, Canada, talked on ‘One Planet, One Health and One Future’. Dr Singh threw light on the challenges for food security, emission of greenhouse gases and declining water table globally, and emphasised on the need for ‘one health’ approach to address the complexity of the environment system as they are interlinked.

He listed the sustainable development goals including zero hunger, good health and well-being, clean water and sanitation, climate action, life below water and life on land as areas of research interest, where agricultural and veterinary sciences universities can contribute.

Dr A S Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, discussed the status, challenges and perspectives in horticulture. He briefed on population and agri-workforce in India, status of horticulture crops indicating increase in productivity and import and export of horticultural crops over time.

Dr Sohan Singh Walia, Director School of Organic Farming, PAU, highlighted that the waste generated in the farm should be recycled and integrated farming models should be encouraged to minimise waste. Integrated farming systems can lead to a decrease in utilisation of chemical fertilizers and can ensure sustainable income for the farmers.

Dr RC Agrawal, DDG (Agricultural Education), ICAR, highlighted the need of global ranking for the agricultural universities. He mentioned it will strengthen the universities’ global presence with increase in enrolment of students particularly from other countries.

