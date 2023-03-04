 Biometric attendance introduced at MC offices : The Tribune India

Biometric attendance introduced at MC offices

Biometric attendance introduced at MC offices

MC has introduced biometric attendance for staff to ensure attendance and transparency, in Ludhiana. Tribune Photo



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 3

To ensure attendance and the timely arrival of staff in its zonal and sub-zonal offices, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has now made it mandatory to mark attendance through facial recognition machines.

In the order issued by MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, it has been stated that from March onwards, the salaries of employees would be credited to their accounts only after the zonal commissioners verified the attendance with the report of facial recognition machines.

Depending upon the time of marking attendance, the machines would automatically mark half day or full day leave of the employees. The biometric attendance would also put an end to chances of proxy attendance, as the attendance of the staff will only be marked through facial recognition.

The MC Commissioner said though no serious complaint has been received during the recent past, the step had been taken to ensure attendance and timely arrival of the staff so that people did not face any inconvenience when they visited MC offices. The orders had been issued for all the zonal and sub-zonal offices of MC.

She said technical staff had been deputed in offices to resolve problems if the staff faced any trouble in marking attendance through facial recognition machines. Regular steps were being taken to improve efficiency and transparency in MC offices which would facilitate the public in many ways.

