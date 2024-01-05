Birthday bash in Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

A purported video showing inmates celebrating a birthday inside the Ludhiana Central Jail has gone viral on social media, raising many eyebrows. It has prompted concerns about unrestricted access to phones and Internet in prison facilities. A total of 11 inmates have been booked in the case so far.

In the video, the inmates celebrated the birthday of a fellow inmate, Arun Kumar, alias, Anil Kumar, alias Mani, from Himachal Pradesh, on the jail premises on December 21. Questions are being raised how the mobile and Internet facilities are available in the jail.

According to a police official, an FIR was filed under Section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act against Arun on December 30. But he had reportedly destroyed his mobile by smashing it against the wall. However, the broken mobile was later recovered by jail staff.

SHO at Division Number 7 police station Sukhdev Singh Brar said following the circulation of the video, 10 more inmates were booked in the case on Thursday. The other inmates were identified as Gurjant Singh, Karanjot Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Satkar Singh, Saurav Kattu, Harmandeep Singh, Harwinder Singh, Deedar Singh, Shivam and Sajanpreet Singh.

Brar said a thorough investigation was underway to determine how the mobile phone reached the suspect in the jail. The police are also assessing the involvement of other inmates and further action would be taken after the probe.

Despite previous reports of mobile usage in the jail, sources have disclosed that the facility still lacks adequate number of jammers. A number of phones were being recovered during routine checks inside the jail. But necessary measures are yet to be taken to install mobile jammers on its premises.

