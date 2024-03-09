BIS experts hold awareness session at Punjab Agricultural University

Ludhiana, March 8
The Training and Placement Cell, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a programme conducted by experts from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for the BTech (Agricultural Engineering) students of the college.
Dr Manjeet Singh, dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, welcomed the experts, and emphasised the need for BIS and the importance of holding such sessions. He said that one such session would also be organised for COAET faculty in future.
Suresh Gopal, resource person and Consultant with BIS, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, guided students about the importance of standardisation of various products.
