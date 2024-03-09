BIS experts hold awareness session at Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

The Training and Placement Cell, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a programme conducted by experts from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for the BTech (Agricultural Engineering) students of the college.

Dr Manjeet Singh, dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, welcomed the experts, and emphasised the need for BIS and the importance of holding such sessions. He said that one such session would also be organised for COAET faculty in future.

Suresh Gopal, resource person and Consultant with BIS, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, guided students about the importance of standardisation of various products.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU