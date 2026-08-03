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Home / Ludhiana / Bittu asks Punjab govt to acknowledge Centre’s contribution to school infra

Bittu asks Punjab govt to acknowledge Centre’s contribution to school infra

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:41 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. file
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Ahead of the inauguration of two Schools of Eminence in Ludhiana, former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday urged the Punjab Government to acknowledge the Central Government’s financial contribution towards education infrastructure, alleging that the state government was taking sole credit for projects supported through Centrally sponsored schemes.

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Addressing the media, Bittu claimed that the Centre had released more than Rs 3,205 crore to Punjab under various education schemes during the past four financial years. He said the funds were provided through schemes such as Samagra Shiksha, PM-SHRI Schools, PM-POSHAN, ULLAS and PM-USHA to strengthen school infrastructure, classrooms, laboratories, libraries, digital education, teacher training and other educational facilities.

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According to Bittu, Samagra Shiksha alone received more than Rs 2,200 crore during the period. He said the Union Government had continued to support Punjab’s education sector by releasing funds under different centrally sponsored programmes.

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Referring to the inauguration of new school buildings by the Punjab Government, Bittu said such projects should not be projected solely as achievements of the state government when they had received financial support from the Centre.

“The Chief Minister has every right to inaugurate schools, but the contribution of the Central Government and the taxpayers of the country should also be acknowledged,” he said, while calling for greater transparency in public-funded projects.

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Bittu also questioned why, according to him, the Punjab Government did not publicly specify the share of Central assistance in education projects. He urged the state government to publish project-wise details showing the financial contribution made by both the Centre and the state.

The BJP leader said the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, envisages quality education, modern infrastructure and digital learning opportunities for students. He claimed Punjab had benefited from several Central education initiatives and asserted that the Centre had continued releasing funds without discrimination.

Bittu maintained that the BJP welcomed every new school and educational investment in Punjab as it benefited students. However, he said public projects funded through Central assistance should be presented with complete transparency.

He added that the people of Punjab deserved to know how educational projects were financed and said development should be based on accountability and proper disclosure of funding sources.

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