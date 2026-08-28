Former Union Minister of State (MoS) Ravneet Singh Bittu visited a school of eminence here on Thursday and lashed out at the state government, saying education infrastructure must not be reduced to inaugurations, photographs and advertisements.

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The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader visited the School of Eminence in Ward 21, Ludhiana East,

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and alleged there was a “stark contrast” between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s publicity campaigns and the ground reality of its much-publicised “education revolution”.

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During his visit, Bittu inspected the school’s lawn tennis and other sports grounds, and the swimming pool. He expressed serious concern, alleging deteriorated condition of the facilities.

“The AAP government has been selling this school as a model of world-class education, but the ground reality is completely different. The sports facilities are in a neglected condition, the tiles around the swimming pool have broken, the filtration plant is defunct and the swimming area remains permanently locked,” Bittu said.

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He added the most “painful” aspect was that children who were promised world-class sporting facilities could only see the swimming pool in photographs.

“This was showcased as a flagship School of Eminence. Today, children can’t even use the facility that was presented to them as a symbol of modern education. What kind of education revolution is this?” he questioned.

Bittu pointed out that the school still prominently displays a plaque commemorating its inauguration by Arvind Kejriwal on March 3, 2024.

“The name of Arvind Kejriwal is proudly displayed on the walls as part of the inauguration ceremony. But where is the government’s responsibility after the inauguration? A plaque does not maintain a swimming pool. Publicity does not repair broken tiles. And photographs can’t replace functioning sports facilities,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government, Bittu said it had mastered the “art of public relations while neglecting public infrastructure”.

“The state government keeps showcasing this school and similar projects in its publicity campaigns. Ministers and leaders talk about an education revolution but do not want people to see what is actually happening inside these schools after cameras have moved away,” he added.