Bittu pays surprise visit to primary ‘smart’ school

Exactly after 24 hours of the visit of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in the city to inaugurate two Schools of Eminence, former Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu conducted a “surprise inspection” of a government primary ‘smart’ school in Kundanpuri area to dismiss the “tall claims” of the AAP government.

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During the visit, Bittu assessed the school’s dilapidated state and shared photographs of the premises.

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Bittu on his X account also mentioned about the visit targeting the AAP government for its false claims.

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He wrote on his Instagram handle: “Witness the real truth of those who falsely claim to be ‘Number 1’ in primary schools. The reality of AAP’s smart school in Ludhiana: Building is in a dilapidated condition, there is shortage of teachers, verandas are being used as classrooms, overcrowded shift system, There are no smart classrooms, playground or sports facilities. Is this the much-hyped Sikhiya Kranti?”

According to reliable sources, Bittu witnessed that the institution lacked basic amenities for students. Expressing displeasure at the filth scattered across the premises, the former minister remarked that cleanliness arrangements were being completely neglected.

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Most shocking part was that he found the ‘mid-day meal’ for children was being cooked in the open. He termed the matter as a serious issue concerning the children’s health and hygiene.