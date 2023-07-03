Bizman booked for duping man of Rs 10L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 2

The Jamalpur police yesterday registered a case against the owner of JMS Investment Private Limited, Ferozepur road, on the charges of duping a resident of Rs 10. 30 lakh on the pretext of providing a flat in some prominent society.

The suspect has been identified as Surinderpal Singh.

Complainant Arvind Sharma of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Mundian, told the police that he wanted to buy a flat at a prominent place. The owner of an investment company, Surinderpal, had assured to arrange a flat on the ground floor in Fortune City.

“I have paid Rs 10.30 lakh on various dates to the man for the same. Now, the suspect has flatly refused to provide the flat. I even requested him to return my money if he cannot arrange the flat. However, he refused to do so,” the complainant alleged.

The victim said he had lodged a police complaint against the suspect in December 2022 and after months of investigation, the police registered a case against him. The complainant demanded that the police should arrest the businessman so that justice be delivered in the case.

