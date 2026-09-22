Bizman dies by suicide in hotel over property dispute

Upset over a long-standing property dispute with relatives, a 70-year-old businessman staying in England died by suicide after consuming some poisonous substance at a hotel on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana.

The deceased has been identified as Satnam Singh. He had arrived in Ludhiana from England on Sunday without informing his family. He booked a room at Hotel Imperial on Pakhowal Road and continued speaking to his children through his England number so that they would not come to know about his presence in Ludhiana.

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Before taking the step late on Sunday night, he sent a video to an acquaintance. Hotel staff found the body on Monday morning when they went to his room for some work and found the door locked from inside. They opened it with a master key and found Satnam Singh dead. Afterwards, they contacted his son on the number saved in the victim’s phone.

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Officials from the Police Division 5 reached the spot, recovered a suicide note and took the video into custody. Further probe was under way.

The victim’s son, Samardeep, has accused his aunts and other relatives of mentally harassing his father. According to him, Satnam had been staying in England for a long time and his sisters had been putting continuous pressure on him regarding ownership of a 300-yard house in Sarabha Nagar. He alleged that a false case related to the property had been registered against his father under a conspiracy, which left him under severe stress.

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Samardeep said he had spoken to his father on his England number till a day ago and the family had no idea how he had reached the hotel. He also stopped answering his son’s calls on Monday. They learnt about the incident only after the hotel management informed them about the incident.

The son claimed that the suicide note names five to seven persons who allegedly forced his father to take the extreme step. The family has made it clear that they will not perform the last rites till the police arrest all those named in the suicide note.

Additional DCP Dharavath Sai Prakash said a suicide note was found from the hotel room and the same was being examined. Preliminary investigation confirmed property dispute as the cause behind the victim’s step and further action would be taken as per law.