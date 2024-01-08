Bizman duped of Rs 30 lakh, three booked

Ludhiana, January 7
The Division Number 8 police station yesterday registered a case against three persons, including a couple, on the charges of committing a fraud amounting to Rs 30 lakh.
The suspects have been identified as Sourav Mahindru and his wife Mani Mahindru, both residents of Naseeb Enclave, and Sachin of Shivaji Nagar.
The complainant, Rohit Sahni, a businessman from New Deep Nagar, told the police that the suspects had taken Rs 30 lakh from him and assured that the money would be doubled in a short span of time. After taking the money, they failed to fulfill their promise. When the victim asked them to return his money, the suspects refused the same.
The complainant demanded that the police should arrest the suspects.
Notably, the complainant had given a complaint of fraud to the police in November last year.
