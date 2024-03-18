Bizman gets extortion call from England, one arrested

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 17

The Ludhiana rural police today claimed to have cracked the case involving a threatening call to the Mandi Mullanpur-based businessman. The police arrested one person who hatched the conspiracy while brother of the suspect, who stays in England and made the extortion call, is at large.

Earlier, the nabbed suspect was working at the office of the complainant but due to some issue, he had left the job.

Dhanpreet Kaur, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ludhiana Range, Navneet Singh Bains, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ludhiana (Rural), Parminder Singh, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Ludhiana rural, Jatinderpal Singh, DSP, Dakha, Inspector Jasveer Singh and CIA inspector Kikar Singh issued a joint statement in this regard.

Police officials said in February 2024, an unidentified person had called the businessman of Mullanpur from some foreign number and demanded extortion of Rs 10 lakh, else threatened to kill him. Later, on February 7, a case under Section 387 (putting person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unidentified suspects.

During investigation, the police identified the suspects behind the extortion call as Vishal Dev, a resident of Kot Mangal Singh mohalla in Dholewal, Ludhiana, and his brother Rahul Dev, a resident of Birmingham (England), and they were nominated in the case, they said.

Meanwhile, on March 15, Vishal was arrested. During questioning, he admitted that he hatched a conspiracy to extort money from the rich businessman of Mullanpur and he asked his brother Rahul Dev to call from an England-based number and demand extortion amount in lakhs. The suspects resorted to the trick to become rich in a short span of time, they said.

“Since Vishal had the mobile number of the victim, he gave the same to his brother Rahul. Following which, the latter called the businessman from England and demanded Rs 10 lakh extortion, else threatened to kill him,” the police said.

Vishal was arrested and produced in a court, which remanded him in two-day police custody. His brother Rahul was yet to be arrested, they added.

