Bizman hit by crane, dies

Ludhiana: A city-based businessman was hit by a crane near Ranjit Health Club on Saturday morning. He died on the spot due to serious head injuries. The deceased has been identified as Inder Kumar, a resident of Janta Colony, here. He was into the plastic goods business. As per information, the victim went for a morning walk around 6 am on Saturday. A crane driver, who was driving in a rash manner, rammed the vehicle into the pedestrian. Some passers-by after witnessing the road accident had called the ambulance but before it could arrive, the victim succumbed to his serious head injuries. Officials from the Police Division 6 had also reached the spot. The crane driver fled the spot after the accident. A case of negligent driving was registered against the crane driver.
