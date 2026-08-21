Bizman, kin get extortion calls

A city businessman and his family members received continuous threats from foreign mobile numbers demanding extortion. The caller, posing himself as gangster Goldy Dhillon, threatened to abduct the businessman’s children and other family members if the money was not given. Taking a serious view of the matter, the Sadar police have registered a case and launched a probe.

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In his complaint to the police, Pardeep Singla, a resident of Dhandra Road, stated that he and his family members had been receiving repeated calls and voice messages from foreign numbers. The caller claiming to be gangster Goldy Dhillon issued death threats and demanded extortion. He also threatened to kidnap his family members.

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During the probe, the police have been provided with four foreign mobile numbers, from Britain, Portugal and other countries. The police are examining the calls, voice messages and the source of contact.

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Police records show that several cases, including those of extortion and other criminal offences, had been registered against gangster Goldy Dhillon in the past in various parts of the state. The police are taking the case seriously.

Though the case has been registered against Goldy on the basis of the complaint, the police are also examining whether the threats were actually issued by him or by someone else using his name.