Bizman loses Rs 34.68L in cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 15

Cyber criminals duped a city-based industrialist of Rs 34.68 lakh. After probe, the police identified 10 suspects.

They have been identified as Manzoor Rehman of Assam, Sanat Kumar Pandey of Bihar, Aneet Das of Kolkata, Hasnain Alam of West Bengal, Sofikul Aslam of Assam, Savriful Islam of Tamil Nadu, Ravi Shankar Shah of West Bengal, Rinki of UP, Mohd Maqsud of Bengal and Jaherul Aslam of Assam.

Complainant Jatinder Singh of Rajguru Nagar said on November 25 he received several OTPs on his mobile number and when he enquired about the same, he was shocked to know that some unidentified miscreants withdrew Rs 34.68 lakh from his bank account.

#Assam #Bihar #cyber crime #West Bengal