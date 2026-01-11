Bizman threatened at gunpoint in gangsters’ name

A sensational case of extortion has come to light in the Katani Kalan area, where a businessman was allegedly threatened at gunpoint by suspects claiming to have ties with notorious gangsters. The latter reportedly threatened to kidnap the victim’s kin if extortion money was not paid.

As per inspector Paramveer Singh, SHO, Koom Kalan police station, a formal complaint was lodged by Harjeet Singh, a local brick-kiln owner. Harjeet alleged that the primary suspect, Gursharan Singh, alias Sharna, along with three unidentified masked accomplices, who were armed with pistols, intercepted him near a brick-kiln on Friday.

The victim said Gursharan allegedly threatened him, stating that his business was flourishing and that “gangsters” had sent a message, demanding protection money (extortion). The suspects warned that if the demands were not met, Harjeet and his cousin, Jaspreet Singh, would be killed.

The matter reportedly stems from a financial loan dating back to 2023. Harjeet’s cousin, Jaspreet, and a friend had borrowed Rs 55 lakh from Gursharan. With interest, the amount swelled to Rs 87 lakh. To clear the debt, Jaspreet sold his brick-kiln and plots. Despite the repayment, Gursharan allegedly began demanding an additional Rs 1 crore, claiming the money was for “gangsters.”

Harjeet intervened to mediate after the family became distressed by threats that Jaspreet’s children would be kidnapped. A settlement was reached at Rs 65 lakh, to be paid in interest-free installments of Rs 5 lakh. Harjeet had recently paid an installment.

Following Harjeet’s complaint, the police filed a case against Gursharan and his three unidentified accomplices.

“Raids are on to nab the suspects. They will be behind bars soon,” the SHO said.