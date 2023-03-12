Bizman’s arrest in dowry case sought

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

After a woman police station registered a dowry harassment case against a businessman of the city, the woman’s family today demanded that he should be arrested soon and the police should also add more members of his family who were involved in the matter to the case.

The suspect has been identified as Tarandeep Singh, alias Lucky, a resident of Sector 39, Chandigarh Road. A case was registered against him on March 2.

The complainant, Sabina, told the police that she got married to Tarandeep in April 2021 and it was a second marriage for both of them. Her parents had given dowry beyond their capacity at the demand of her in-laws’ family. Later, they demanded Rs 20 lakh. After the marriage, Tarandeep started harassing his wife by saying that her parents had not given a Mercedes car to him.

“My husband has an illicit relationship with a woman and I caught him red-handed with her. I urge the police to arrest him and also add names of his family members who also used to torture me,” she said.

Meanwhile, the DA, Legal, who examined the inquiry report, said: “Tarandeep has an extra-marital affair. He is not cooperating in rehabilitating the complainant in the matrimonial house. He is mentally and physically harassing the victim. The inquiry officer has recommended to register an FIR and allegations against him have found to be true.”