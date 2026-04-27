Bizman’s vehicle set on fire in Haibowal

Panic gripped Ludhiana’s Surjit Enclave near Sangam Palace late on the nigh intervening Saturday and Sunday when two unidentified men set a Hyundai Creta vehicle parked outside a house on fire. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, prompting the police to launch a probe.

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According to reports, the incident occurred around 3:49 am. CCTV footage clearly showed two miscreants riding a Honda Activa coming into the street. One of them sprinkles a flammable substance (petroleum) on the vehicle and sets it ablaze. The vehicle is engulfed in flames and the suspects flee the scene. Family members came out after hearing noise.

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Hosiery businessman Sarthak Malhotra said the entire family was asleep at the time of the incident. A loud explosion was heard outside. When they came out, they saw their vehicle was engulfed in flames. “We mustered courage and began pouring water from buckets,” he said.

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After a lot of efforts, the fire was brought under control, otherwise it could have caused a major tragedy.

Surprisingly, according to Sarthak, about six months ago, a similar attempt was made to vandalise his car. The businessman’s family is in a state of fear after the incident.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, police officials reached the scene. The police registered a case on the basis of victim’s complaint. CCTV footage was collected from all CCTV cameras in the area. The forensic team was called to trace the suspects. The police launched a probe to know whether the incident occurred due to some old rivalry or the act was done by some miscreants active in the area.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh from the Jagatpuri police post said the incident occurred in the wee hours and the complainant suspects the role of a neighbour who committed the act due to some old rivalry. The police investigation was on and soon the case would be cracked.

About five days ago, three bike-borne miscreants had allegedly vandalised a Maruti Suzuki Ritz car parked outside a house in Smart City Colony. They had come on a scooter without having registration number plate, smashed the vehicle’s windowpanes using some hard object and then fled the scene. The incident was also captured on a CCTV camera installed outside the house. It was the second incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Jagatpuri police post (Haibowal police station) in six days.