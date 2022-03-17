Bizmen attend CM’s oath-taking ceremony at Khatkar Kalan

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 16

Representatives from the local industry attended the oath-taking ceremony of the new Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Bhagwant Mann at Khatkar Kalan today. They returned with high hopes of problems of the industry being heard and solved at the earliest.

The CICU president, Upkar Singh, said it was amazing to see zeal of the Punjabis during the CM’s swearing in function.

“Punjab industries are passing through crucial time. They have to compete both with other states and Asian countries for domestic sales and export. We need to be more cost competitive to grab orders. For this the government has to provide inputs like power, taxes, minimum wages and ensure smooth functioning of factories is needed,” he said.

“Industry has high hopes from the newly-elected government. Top priorities of the government should be providing sustainable and low cost power, better management of the PPCB, the PSPCL, the State Excise Department and improving infrastructure in Focal Points,” he added.

Another industrialist DS Chawla, president of the UCPMA, who attended today’s event, said, “The Punjab industry has high expectations from the AAP government. The mixed land area should be declared for industry. In association with industry, MSMEs should be developed further as these provide more job opportunities. The government should call immediate meeting of industry representatives to discuss industrial growth.”

The FOPSIA president, Badish Jindal, said, “Transparency is needed in government offices. The atmosphere should be corruption free, unnecessary harassment by government officials should end and more technologies should be brought in for the growth of the industry.” —