Bizmen call on CM, raise issues

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 11

A delegation of various industries from Ludhiana, belonging to organisations like FOCI, CICU, etc., today called on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh and briefed him about the problems being faced by the industry in Punjab.

There was a dire need to save the existing industry through incentives, the delegates reasoned. The government should encourage inter-state competition, not competition within the state, they said.

Other issues raised included the recent penalties that were issued by the PSPCL under unauthorised use of electricity (UUE) to small and medium industries having electroplating and induction heater units, considering them power intensive units. When these industries were getting electricity through meters and were paying bills accordingly, how they could be penalised under UUE, the industrialists asked.

In view of increasing land prices, it was proposed to allow vertical factories. The industrialists also discussed the impact of plastic ban on the manufacturing units.

The Government of India has allowed the manufacturing of plastic carry bags of up to 75 microns, but the state government has banned the manufacturing of any kind of plastic bags. When plastic bags manufactured in Delhi, Gujarat and other areas of the country are easily available in our market, imposing a ban and making people out of business was not a solution, the industrialists told the CM.