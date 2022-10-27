Bizmen discuss issues with Finance Minister

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 26

A delegation of industrialists, led by UCPMA president DS Chawla and many others, met Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema at Chandigarh today.

The industrialists took up several important issues including extension of time period of master plan for mix land industry till new focal point were developed and plots allotted to all. The industrialists also requested assessment of old VAT cases with minimal fix charges, pending VAT refunds, online GST refunds, removing fix charges by PSPCL, to stop charging meter rent, unannounced power cuts, upgrading power distribution system, promoting solar generation in industrial sector, improvement of focal points, etc.

The Finance Minister listened to the industrialists and asked the officers to get these resolved at the earliest.