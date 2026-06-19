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Home / Ludhiana / Bizmen fume over attempt to carve out colony in ind’l belt

Bizmen fume over attempt to carve out colony in ind’l belt

Allege vested interests, say move will benefit colonisers

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:56 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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The land that was allotted to the industry is now allegedly being converted into a housing project to benefit certain builders. File
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Efforts are being made to convert a chunk of 58 acres of land in Jandiali village, declared an industrial zone in 2008, into a residential zone, with the move facing strong opposition from industrialists.

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According to the industry, the land that was allotted to the industry, instead of being properly developed for industrial use, is now being converted into a residential and housing project to benefit certain colonisers. The land belongs to the GLADA authorities. And for the same, a public notice had also been issued.

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Reacting on the move, United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) vice-president Jaswinder Singh Thukral said the industry was already hanging by a thread in the Mixed Land Use (MLU) category.

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“The government has not yet provided any clarity on the matter while the deadline is ending in September for the Mixed Land Use areas of New Janta Nagar and nearby localities. And residents in these areas are repeatedly demanding that the industry should move out. That confusion still remains, and now, the government is considering making land allotted for the industry as residential, which is an uncalled-for approach by it. Such steps show that the industry is last on the priority list of the AAP government,” rued Thukral, adding that over 60,000 industrial units remain in the MLU.

The newly joined Additional Chief Administrator (ACA), GLADA, Vikas Hira, however, said he joined the office on June 16 and would not be in a position to comment on it. “As far as I know, there is a proposal to come up with a residential colony in Jandiali village,” he said. Some industrialists alleged that the change of land use in Jandiali village (converting industrial land into residential) was being done at the behest of a local influential politician as he has vested interests and wants to benefit a few builders through the project.

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“Since elections are going to be held in the next year and the new government will take over, efforts are being made to get maximum benefits from the move,” alleged the industrialist.

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