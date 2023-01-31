Bizmen hold meeting with PSIEC chief

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

Industrialists from the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) and Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) held a meeting with, Chairman, Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC), Dalvir Singh, and discussed several topics concerning the industry.

The industrialists said six years back PSIEC issued a notice of Rs 249 per square yard to Focal Point Phase VIII allottees, which was finally settled at Rs 24 per square yard. Now, with inclusions of interest and other charges, the cost has reached around Rs 1,000 per square yard, which is totally unjustified and unviable. It is requested that the penal interest should be immediately waived off as interest @ 21% is being charged when the interest rate of any bank is not more than seven per cent. It is requested that as per No Enhancement Policy of Haryana State, the PSIEC should also felicitate the Industries of Punjab with No Enhancement Policy.