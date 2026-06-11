Bizmen in a fix on being ‘asked to help’ in police post construction in Ludhiana

Local industrialists claim to be in a difficult position as they are being “approached for help” in the construction of a police chowki near the Dhandari bridge in Focal Point Phase VI.

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It is being constructed on land owned by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA).

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Many industrialists claim they can’t openly refuse such requests made by the police.

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They pointed out providing financial assistance for construction of a police facility was not their responsibility, and alleged that the chowki was reportedly being built on land designated as a green belt.

MC installs garbage compactor on same land

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Besides the police chowki, the municipal corporation (MC) has also installed a compactor on the site, with officials maintaining necessary permission was obtained from GLADA.

An industrialist, requesting not to be named, said the nearly two-acre green belt had long remained neglected.

“Now, the MC has installed a compactor there and a police chowki is coming up on the other side. We do not have any official records, but officials verbally claim the land has been handed over to the MC. For the completion of the chowki, police personnel visit factories, seeking help in the form of cash, bricks, cement and other materials. It is not our duty to construct a police chowki. However, several industries have contributed materials,” he added.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma, however, denied any financial assistance had been sought from industries.

“Why would anyone seek financial help to construct a police station? If anything of that sort has happened, bring it to our notice and we will look into it,” Sharma said.

Several industrialists say they have “willingly” extended support for the project, citing rising incidents of theft and snatching in the area. They believe police presence and patrolling in area would enhance security.

On the installation of the compactor on the site, Vipal Malhotra from the MC Health Department said the land belonged to GLADA and had been handed over to the MC.