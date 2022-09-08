Bizmen in MLU areas oppose shifting of units, meet minister

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, September 7

Businessmen having their factories in mixed land use (MLU) areas are worried over the proposed shifting of the industries to industrial zones by September next year.

They want that the commercial establishments should be allowed to operate in MLU areas as well.

Recently, a delegation of the industry with members from the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) and Tarun Jain Bawa, president Federation of All Textile Manufacturers and Traders Association, had met Cabinet Minister Aman Arora.

The members told the minister that over 75 per cent of the total bicycle and sewing nachine industry of the country operates from Ludhiana. Of this 75 per cent, 90 per cent business establishments operate from the mixed land use areas and are registered under the MSME and have been working for last 60-70 years.

The members of the delegation added that these small units are the suppliers of major products to large units. For the efficient growth of Ludhiana, these units must be provided relief to operate from MLU areas only, they said.

We have been running units here for the past several decades and now shifting to a new place would ruin our businesses badly, say traders.

Rajiv Jain, general secretary, FICO, said the government has to take the decision on the issue now. If the industry is asked to shift elsewhere, it would be a disaster for businessmen, he added. “Industry will never ever be able to grown again sooner as they will have to start everything afresh. They should be given relief and asked to operate from the existing units,” said Jain.

The members feel that industry has settled itself with land, orders, availability of labour, transporation etc. uprooting the industry from existing units will be a disastrous step.