Bizmen meet PSPCL CMD over demands

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 11

The Association of Focal Point Industries today met PSPCL’s chief managing director (CMD) Baldev Singh Sran and discussed several problems being faced by the industry with him.

The association’s president, Pankaj Sharma, said it was brought to Sran’s notice that several units had deposited full amounts for extension of electric load but due to lack of capacity at grids, neither demand notice had been issued nor any power line had been laid, causing inconvenience to consumers.

Sharma added that the CMD assured to provide more manpower for preventive maintenance and regular repair of transformers and checking frequent tripping. He also assured to expedite the installation of five additional 220 KVA substations in the Central Zone.

The meeting was attended by the association’s president Pankaj Sharma, finance secretary Sanjay Gupta, joint secretary Vineet Gupta, vice-president Bhushan Gupta, senior vice-president Anil Sachdeva and executive member Kishore Ladia.