Bizmen raise issues ailing industry

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 12

City industrialists met Sibin C, secretary-cum-director, Industries and Commerce, recently to highlight major issues faced by exporters.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, and Rajiv Jain, general secretary, FICO, said being a land locked state, the freight charges for an exporter in Punjab are way more when compared to one in a costal state. There should be a freight equalisation for the North Indian exporters who have been far away from the seaports so that they should also be able to maintain competitiveness.

The delegates pointed out that the industry is working day and night to complete the export orders, but in case a person sitting in another country defaults on the payment after receiving the goods, the Indian exporter is left with no option, other than to go to that country and file a legal suit as per laws of that country. There must be a provision or policy made to blacklist such companies in India, so that no company overseas could cheat hardworking local manufacturers.

Mostly the industry is working on traditional methods by which they are not being able to compete with the production capacity of ultra-modern Chinese manufacturers. After Covid-19, Europe and USA are eyeing Indian MSMEs, and the number of queries has risen.

Kular said the government must work with its allied countries to provide visas to business delegates on priority, a system must be made to facilitate the Indian entrepreneurs to get visas in 15 Days, to go, explore and grab the business opportunities.

Frequently, it has been observed that the movement of containers to or from the sea port is very slow, which simply stuck the funds invested in importing to exporting the product, as this useless delay causes irrational harassment to the entrepreneurs.